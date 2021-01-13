Roth Capital Boosts NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target to $136.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $82.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.