Roy Twite Purchases 10 Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($16.41) per share, with a total value of £125.60 ($164.10).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Roy Twite bought 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($163.84).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £121.33 ($158.52).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,308 ($17.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,184.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,084.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Liberum Capital raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,087.86 ($14.21).

About IMI plc (IMI.L)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

