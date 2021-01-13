Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 70,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,917. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

