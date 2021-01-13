Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.26 and last traded at $49.44. Approximately 2,330,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,572,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.