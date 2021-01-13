Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 77,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,395. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.30. Safran has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.