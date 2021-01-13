Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 757,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

