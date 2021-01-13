salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,912,874 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.56. 261,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

