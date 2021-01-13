SALT Trading 23.7% Lower This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $70,487.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SALT has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

