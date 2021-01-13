San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of SLE stock opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The firm has a market cap of £106.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. San Leon Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39).

About San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

