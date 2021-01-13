San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of SLE stock opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The firm has a market cap of £106.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. San Leon Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39).
About San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L)
