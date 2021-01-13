SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SDTTU stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile
