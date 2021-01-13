SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDTTU stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.