Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 198,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 147,593 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 118,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,167. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

