Santori & Peters Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

