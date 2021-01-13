Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,770 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

