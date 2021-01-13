Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $87.28. Approximately 6,256,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,275,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

