Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 9.2% Higher

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $52.97. 223,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 206,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

