Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Cony D’cruz Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cony D’cruz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,374 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $295,113.78.

On Monday, November 30th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $307,562.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $265,518.75.

Shares of SDGR opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Schrödinger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $27,596,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $22,975,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 361,519 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

