Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

