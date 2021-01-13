Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. 1,711,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

