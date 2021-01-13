Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lessened by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 462,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

