Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

CWB stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,010. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.55. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$15.70 and a 52 week high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

