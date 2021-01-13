Scout Investments Inc. Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Henry Schein worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Henry Schein by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 497,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

