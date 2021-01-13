Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,806 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Hexcel worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $11,972,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 246.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

NYSE HXL opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

