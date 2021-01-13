Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,301 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

