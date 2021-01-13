Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,629 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Americold Realty Trust worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

