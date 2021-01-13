ScPrime Price Down 18% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $23,708.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00107958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,635,488 coins and its circulating supply is 31,951,877 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

