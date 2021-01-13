SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.76. SCWorx shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,326 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 145.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

