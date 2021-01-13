Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGAMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $582.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

