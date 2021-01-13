Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 451,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 516,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.