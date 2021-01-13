Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

