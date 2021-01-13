Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $206,989.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $206,989.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.