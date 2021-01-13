Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) Shares Gap Down to $131.00

Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) (LON:SQZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.00, but opened at $126.00. Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L) shares last traded at $132.53, with a volume of 223,343 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

