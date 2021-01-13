Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth about $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 525.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

