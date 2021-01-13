Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$32.71 on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

