Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STTK. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $45.48 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

