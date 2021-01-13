Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 104 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $681,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

