Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,040. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

