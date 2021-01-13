Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

