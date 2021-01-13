Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 43,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $178.58. The company had a trading volume of 240,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.67. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $179.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.