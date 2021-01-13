Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,140,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. 1,225,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.