Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. 751,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

