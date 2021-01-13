Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 4,074 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 5,412,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

