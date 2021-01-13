Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $213.77. 491,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

