Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIHBY)

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

