Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.40. Shineco shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

