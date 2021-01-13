Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSDOY traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

