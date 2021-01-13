Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.93.

SHOP stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,583. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

