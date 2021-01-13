Short Interest in All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Decreases By 88.9%

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AFOM stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. All For One Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get All For One Media alerts:

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.