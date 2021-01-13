Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 63.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTRM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 11,470,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,030,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $834,240.00, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.