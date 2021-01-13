Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 63.9%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 806,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CTRM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 11,470,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,030,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $834,240.00, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
About Castor Maritime
