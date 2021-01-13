Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Rises By 387.6%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Shares of CNGO remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.
Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.