Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Rises By 387.6%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 387.6% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of CNGO remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Company Profile

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

