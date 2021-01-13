Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CRPJY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.34. China Resources Power has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

